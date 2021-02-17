Ashwin jumps to fifth spot among all-rounders in ICC rankings

India’s R. Ashwin jumped to fifth spot among all-rounders in the latest ICC Test rankings following his brilliant show with bat and ball in the second Test against England.

Ashwin climbed up a list headed by West Indian Jason Holder (407 points). Fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja remained second, followed by Ben Stokes (397) of England and Shakib Al Hasan (352) of Bangladesh.

The 34-year-old Ashwin remained seventh among Test bowlers with 804 points while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from the Chennai Test, also retained his eighth spot with 761 points with Australian pacer Pat Cummins (908) topping the chart.

Virat Kohli, who made 0 and 62 in Chennai, retained the fifth position among batsmen with 838 points. Kane Williamson (919) of New Zealand retained the top position with Steve Smith (891) of Australia in second spot.

ALSO READ | England needs to dust itself off, not moan about pitches - Nasser

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (878) moved up to third while England captain Joe Root (869) slipped to fourth after his two innings of 6 and 33 in the Chennai Test. Cheteshwar Pujara - 21 and 7 in the second Test - slipped to eighth place with 727 points.