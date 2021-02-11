IND v ENG IND V ENG IND vs ENG: Axar Patel available for selection for second Test Axar Patel has now recovered completely and will be available for selection for the second Test against England in Chennai, starting February 13. Team Sportstar Chennai 11 February, 2021 22:39 IST Axar Patel missed the first Test due to a knee injury. - The Hindu Archives Team Sportstar Chennai 11 February, 2021 22:39 IST After missing the first Test in Chennai against England due to a knee injury, Axar Patel has now recovered completely and will be available for selection for the second Test at the same venue, starting February 13. India vs England: Ben Foakes set to replace Buttler in second Test On Thursday, Axar batted and bowled in the nets and most likely to feature in the playing XI, with Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar being withdrawn from the main squad and added to the list of standby players.India is down 1-0 in the Test series after losing the first match to England by 227 runs.Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.Standby players: KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal.Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos