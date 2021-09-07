Buttler, Leach part of England squad for fifth Test vs India in Manchester

England has named its squad for the fifth and final Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford starting on Friday.

Jos Buttler and Jack Leach have returned to the team. Buttler missed the 157-run defeat in the fourth Test at the Oval to be at the birth of his second child. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Leach, who was part of the squad for the first two Tests, has not played a Test since March.

In Buttler's absence, Jonny Bairstow kept wickets at the Oval. Sam Billings, who was added to the squad as cover for Jonny Bairstow, has returned to Kent.

India, which beat England by 157 runs at the Oval, leads the five-match Test series 2-1.