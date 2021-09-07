IND vs ENG IND V ENG Buttler, Leach part of England squad for fifth Test vs India in Manchester England has named its squad for the fifth and final Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford starting on Friday. Team Sportstar 07 September, 2021 16:36 IST Jos Buttler in action against India at the Lord's. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 07 September, 2021 16:36 IST England has named its squad for the fifth and final Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford starting on Friday.Jos Buttler and Jack Leach have returned to the team. Buttler missed the 157-run defeat in the fourth Test at the Oval to be at the birth of his second child. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Leach, who was part of the squad for the first two Tests, has not played a Test since March. In Buttler's absence, Jonny Bairstow kept wickets at the Oval. Sam Billings, who was added to the squad as cover for Jonny Bairstow, has returned to Kent. Shardul Thakur, from bowler-batsman to an all-rounder India, which beat England by 157 runs at the Oval, leads the five-match Test series 2-1.England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :