Can't get ahead of ourselves, says Archer after England beats India in first T20I

Jofra Archer, who set up England's eight-wicket win with a tight spell of 3/23, said it was important for the visiting team not to underestimate India despite what happened on Friday.

Speaking about his man-of-the-match performance, Archer said, “I am just glad to help and it doesn’t matter if I get one or three wickets. It doesn’t change the way I bowl.”

All-round England dismantles India in 15.3 overs in first T20I; Archer, Roy shine



“We still have four matches to go and they are ranked number two for a reason. We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” he added.

India will not change aggressive philosophy, says Shreyas Iyer



Explaining the team’s plan with the ball of trying to bowl back-of-a-length, Archer explained, “The wicket was bit slower so it was going to be hard to hit the length-ball; if it becomes fuller then it is easier to hit. The plan for everyone was to hit a length as long as possible and luckily for us we didn’t have to change that.”



On his side’s success in getting Indian skipper Virat Kohli cheaply once again, Archer said, “He is a dangerous batter and to see the back of him early so many times is a real bonus. It might probably dampen their camp as well and that is a little advantage of getting him early.”