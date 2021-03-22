IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna ready to make pace talk on the international stage

Prasidh Krishna wants batsmen to smell leather. He hustles those facing him with bounce, pegs them back with his pace.

He is yet another tall, loose-limbed paceman from the stables of the MRF Pace Foundation.

“I like to bowl quick,” says the 25-year-old Karnataka lad who once breached the 150 kmph mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now he finds himself in the Indian team for the ODI series against England and is excited at the development.

Looking back, Prasidh cannot forget the positive influence the MRF Pace Foundation has had on his career.

He said to Sportstar, “We come to the Foundation in Chennai. There is a gym and a swimming pool. We just train for six to seven weeks getting our body into shape.”

He added, “Then the great Glenn McGrath would arrive and he would be with you for three hours every session under the hot sun, sharing his thoughts on your bowling, suggesting improvements. It’s awesome stuff coming from him.”

And M. Senthilnathan, the head coach at the Pace Foundation, would call him up from time to time, motivating him, impressing on him to bowl to his strengths.

Pune: Indian cricketer Prasidh Krishna during a practice session ahead of the first One Day international cricket match against England. - PTI - PTI

What are his strengths? He is quick with his reply. “My bounce and pace.” But then, he realises that pacemen with speed could be taken for runs when batsmen use the pace to direct the ball to different corners.

This is precisely why Prasidh is working on accuracy and control without compromising on speed. “The yorker is a very effective weapon and I realise it.”

Someone with a high-arm action and a semi side-on release, Prasidh has a lot going for him. Watch him in action and you can see an unmistakable rhythm in his bowling.

Prasidh grew up watching the heroics of Brett Lee, his favourite bowler. “He reversed the ball at a terrific pace and got the ball to climb viciously.”

He learnt much during his time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he brushed shoulders with some formidable names. And as he waited to break into the Karnataka Ranji squad, Prasidh honed his skills.

Now he shoots to kill. Batsmen beware!