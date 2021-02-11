IND v ENG IND V ENG Fit-again Axar Patel looks set for second Test Left-arm spinner Axar Patel batted and bowled without any discomfort making light of the fitness concerns that kept him out of the first Test. S. Dinakar Chennai 11 February, 2021 22:04 IST Axar Patel missed the first Test due to injury. - The Hindu Archives S. Dinakar Chennai 11 February, 2021 22:04 IST The surface for the second Test here has not much grass and got a darkish look. The expectations are that it would be a slow turner.Such a pitch, India believes, would not put too much emphasis on toss. The track is bound better and the chances are it would not break up as the game progresses. Read: India vs England: Jofra Archer to miss second Test There was some good news for India on the injury front. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel batted and bowled without any discomfort making light of the fitness concerns that kept him out of the first Test.He is expected to come in for Shahbaz Nadeem in the eleven for the second Test. India being 1-0 down, will have to do all the running. The second Test gets underway at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Feb. 13. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos