Fit-again Axar Patel looks set for second Test

The surface for the second Test here has not much grass and got a darkish look. The expectations are that it would be a slow turner.

Such a pitch, India believes, would not put too much emphasis on toss. The track is bound better and the chances are it would not break up as the game progresses.

There was some good news for India on the injury front. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel batted and bowled without any discomfort making light of the fitness concerns that kept him out of the first Test.

He is expected to come in for Shahbaz Nadeem in the eleven for the second Test. India being 1-0 down, will have to do all the running. The second Test gets underway at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Feb. 13.