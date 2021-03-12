IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st T20I Updates: Toss at 6:30pm, playing XI announcement shortly

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India and England. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

INDIA VS ENGLAND, 1ST T20I LIVE SCORECARD

LIVE COMMENTARY

PITCH REPORT

Stay tuned for the all-important toss at 6:30pm!

"We have moved on to black soil from the red soil which was used in Tests. The surface is nice, hard and firm. A bit abrasive to the touch, which mean wrist-spinners will get more grip. The offside is longish. The outfield is in top condition and might get slicker as the evening progresses. The team winning the toss might want to bowl first if it gets dewy. There will be a lot of runs. It is a good batting surface and 170-175 should be a par score," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar.

What they are playing for...

The PayTM T20I trophy - SPORTZPICS

PREDICTED XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

MATCH PREVIEW

After being thoroughly outplayed by India in the Tests, England will be desperate to put up an improved show in the five-match T20 series, which commences here on Thursday.

On paper, the shortest format should provide a more even contest between the two teams. The full-strength England squad includes the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali - all of whom took rest breaks during the Test series. Pace ace Jofra Archer has been declared fit, which lends great heft to the bowling unit.

The pitches at the Narendra Modi Stadium - which caused the visitor much discomfort in the third and fourth Tests - will not play as significant a role. Heavy hitters Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Buttler and Bairstow, armed with the license to attack from the get-go, can suppress any painful memories that the surface might evoke.

There is, however, no escaping the might of the Indian team. Virat Kohli’s men, in recent years, have firmly established themselves as a powerhouse across formats. The white-ball specialists join the old guard to give the home team a fresh yet formidable look.

A selection question - choosing an opening partner for Rohit Sharma - received an emphatic answer from Kohli. The skipper stated in a media interaction on Thursday that K.L. Rahul gets the nod ahead of Shikhar Dhawan.

READ | Giles: IPL big reason behind England’s success in white-ball formats

Rahul, who donned the wicketkeeping gloves in Australia, will feature as a specialist batsman, given that Rishabh Pant has cemented his place behind the sticks.

If a recent training video posted on his social media is taken at face value, Hardik Pandya could return to pace bowling duties. The electric Baroda cricketer has bowled only sparingly since suffering a back injury over a year ago. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed a significant part of the IPL due to a thigh injury and last played for India in December 2019, is set to take the new ball.

Despite the cliche about focussing on the here and now, both teams will have an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in India in October. All selection conundrums must be resolved well before the mega-event, which only increases the stakes for players hoping to seal long-term spots.

This is a battle between the top two T20 sides in the world, studded with exceptional talent on both sides. Expect fireworks galore.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India and England have won seven T20Is each. However, India has romped home in four of their last five matches.

STATS AND TRIVIA

India needs to win the series 4-1 or 5-0 to jump to the top of the ICC T20I rankings.

Rohit Sharma needs 26 runs to become only the second Indian to 9000 T20 runs.

This will be Virat Kohli's 300th T20 match. He is only the fifth Indian to reach the mark after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik.

K Ananthapadmanabhan will be making his debut as on-field umpire in this game.

Yuzvendra Chahal needs one wicket to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Virat Kohli is only 17 runs away from becoming the first Indian cricketer to score 12000 international runs as captain. He is also 72 short of becoming the first batsman to score 3000 T20I runs.

FORM GUIDE (last five matches)

India LWWWW

England WWWLW

WHAT THEY SAID "We have explosive batsmen in the team now, who can change the game even if we are two or three wickets down. This time around, you will see guys play more freely, and not be worried if we have enough batsmen to take care of things if we lose a couple of wickets. This was the case before. We couldn’t play freely for the first 10-12 overs." - Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team “We’re playing against one of the best sides in the world. The perfect scenario would be to learn a huge amount from this series, and then have the time to improve before the World Cup begins. Yes, we are the number one ranked T20 team in the world, but one of the areas we have to improve is playing away from home. Playing against spin, bowling in the PowerPlay, bowling in the death - these are aspects we need to significantly improve to become genuine contenders." - Eoin Morgan, England limited-overs' captain

TEAMS (from)

India : Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan. England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

WHERE TO WATCH THE INDIA vs ENGLAND SERIES?

The IND vs ENG series can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. It can also be watched on the Star Sports television network.