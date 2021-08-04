India vs England 1st Test Probable Playing 11 LIVE updates: Will Jadeja and Ashwin feature in IND XI vs ENG?

India will open its bid for the World Test Championship yet again as it takes on Joe Root's England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the first Test on Wednesday.

Injury concerns have been aplenty in the Indian camp - the latest being India opener Mayank Agarwal who was ruled out of the Test after suffering a concussion.

Here's a look at the probably lineups for both sides ahead of the all-important Toss.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma/Mohd. Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England predicted XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran

England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed