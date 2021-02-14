IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Streaming: India aims 350 as Pant, Axar resume at 300/6

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SCORECARD

It's time for the Sportstar #AcesAwards2021!



This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking here. Voting lines open till February 28.



LIVE COMMENTARY



Have the Super Sunday feels settled in? India sniffs a crack in England's confidence and Kohli's men will aim to capitalise on a 'proper' Chennai track to resume its bid for the World Test Championship final.

A feisty Valentines prediction from Warnie!

My prediction for today’s play in the second test between England and India in Chennai !!! India all out 359 and batting again by no later than tea - after bowling England out for 157 !!! @nassercricket @isaguha @harbhajan_singh @MichaelVaughan @robkey612 @SkyCricket @FoxCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

08:35 am: Our correspondent Ayan Acharya updates from Chepauk: Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Vikram Rathour inspecting the cracks. Meanwhile, Joe Root is getting a feel of the wicket. If England are to pose a challenge, he'll be the key.

08:30 am: An hour away for action to resume. A little shade before a tough day's play.

Police men seating at a empty stand ahead of play on day 2. - Sportzpics

08:05 am: To each their own

#INDvsENG Day 2 Chepauk. One cop tries to wave off a fan from peeking through gate 12 and ends up doing the same after the fan is gone.Vendor says she couldn't sell too many caps yesterday since people were mostly paying online. Today she's got a scan app installed. @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/nrwQ2kNnOn — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) February 14, 2021

The sights and sounds of watching live cricket in Chennai

Numbers Game - Day 1

Rohit brilliance stomps England

Rohit brought up his 19th hundred across formats since the start of 2018 - the most by a player in this period. Rohit went past Virat Kohli's tally of 18 centuries in the same time. Rohit's 161 was his fourth century in the World Test Championship - the most by an Indian and the joint second-most overall. Rohit became only the second player after Chris Gayle to hit hundreds against England in all formats. The Hitman's average in the first innings of the Test match as an opener now stands at a whopping 140.66. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma smashes 7th Test century, breaks multiple records



Ajinkya breaks the jinx



Rahane became the first Indian player to complete 1000 runs in the World Test Championshi. Rahane has 1051 runs at an average of 47.77 with 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries to his name in the WTC.

Kohli stumped by Ali puzzle

Virat Kohli got out for a duck to a spinner for the first time in his cricketing career across Internationals, First-Class, List-A and T20s! Moeen Ali dismissed Virat for a five-ball duck on Day 1.

Podcast: The host lost the 1st Test, pressing pause on the momentum post its triumph Down Under. As crowds return to the stadium for the 2nd Test, Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss what India needs to do to bounce back in the series.



Review - Day 1

In a fine start to its bid to return to winning ways, India dominated proceedings by finishing day 1 of the second Test at 300/6.

On a dust bowl pitch that was certainly challenging for the batsmen, it was none other than Rohit Sharma who stood head and shoulders above the rest. Rohit went out to bat with questions hanging over his form and the Indian opener returned to the dugout placing the connoisseurs and the Chepauk crowd in a state of ecstacy.

IND vs ENG: Rohit ton headlines India's dominance on opening day

As the host lost Shubman Gill (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (18) and Virat Kohli (0) early, Rohit was joined by vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, another man under pressure to delivery. The duo shared a crucial 162-run stand with Rohit smashing an authoritative 161 and Rahane working his way through a calm 67. The senior batsmen put India in firm control before both of them gave away their wickets in rather wry fashion.

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Rohit 161, Rahane fifty power India to 300/6 against England

England's spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali had their share of magical moments on this pitch but lacked consistency on a pitch that provided good assistance. Ali's corker to castle Virat Kohli being its prime example. The offie was to brunt a barrage of sweep shot masterclass from Rohit and Rahane that damaged his eventual figures.

England crawled back with a flurry of wickets in the final session to hold India, but with the Rohit touch on Saturday, the host can now target a challenging 350 with four wickets in hand.

WATCH: CD Gopinath, the only surviving member of India's first-ever Test win in 1952 against England in Chennai, relives the historic moment.

What they said

“When you play on turning pitches, you have got to be proactive. You cannot be reactive. We wanted to make sure we used our feet a lot more and made sure we swept the ball,” Rohit Sharma on employing the sweep shot throughout his innings.

“This pitch is a bit drier and spinning. But as you saw with Rohit and Rahane, once you get a partnership going and with an older ball, it gets easier. We have to believe we can do the same thing when we bat,” Jack Leach on England's gameplan for its innings.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England XI: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Toss: India won the Toss and elected to bat first