IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Live Score, Day 3 Chennai: Rohit, Pujara aim to punish England as India leads by 249

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SCORECARD

Numbers Game - Day 2

Disciplined England makes India fight hard



India’s first innings total of 329 became the highest innings total in Test matches without any extra runs conceded by the opposition. England's disciplined bowling broke the record held by Pakistan for its bowling performance against India in Lahore in 1955 where it conceded 328 without a single extra.



DAY 2 - REVIEW

It was India all the way as Kohli and Co. swept all three sessions on a tricky day 2 at a bustling Chepauk. England who began well by restricting the Indian innings to 329 early on in the day, was put to a test of nerve and aptitude.

On a challenging (not unplayable) track, England slumped to the loss of four top-order wickets before lunch.

A Ravichandran Ashwin masterclass was to follow as the English batsmen largely pre-empted the pitch to be a rank turner. Ben Foakes held fort with a dogged, methodical approach against the Indian spinners as wickets fell like ninepins at the other end. Foakes looked in commendable ease as he took on Ashwin's guile and Axar's precision while he remained unbeaten on 40 off 107 deliveries.

IND vs ENG: India extends lead after Ashwin takes five

However, the Indians stormed to the top as Ashwin's 5/43 and the debutant Axar Patel's impressive 2/40 - including the wicket of skipper Joe Root - pushed England down the barrel.

India's second innings began in typical flair as Rohit and Gill provided a schooling for the English batsmen to see off some fine spells from the spinners.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Rohit, Pujara put India at 54/1 with 249-run lead at stumps

India heads into day three knowing that it has the chance of toppling England within the end of day's play. But Virat Kohli and his men will also have the opportunity to drain Joe Root and Co. and sneak in a mental edge with the series poised for a interesting finish alongside a stirring context for the World Test Championship final qualification.

WATCH: CD Gopinath, the only surviving member of India's first-ever Test win in 1952 against England in Chennai, relives the historic moment.

What they said

“When I was watching the 2001 series between India and Australia when Bhajju pa was playing, I didn’t even imagine I would go on to become an off-spinner for India. I was still a batsman for my state. A lot of my teammates back then used to make fun of me because I used to try to bowl like him. From there, to break his tally has to be incredibly special. I didn't know about it. Now that I know, I feel happy,” Ravichandran Ashwin on breaking Harbhajan Singh's tally for second most wickets on Indian soil.

Ashwin's success story against left-handed batsmen

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England XI: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Toss: India won the Toss and elected to bat first