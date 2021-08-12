India vs England Predicted Playing 11 2nd Test Live: Will IND pick Ashwin, Ishant in XI vs ENG at Lord's

India will take on England in the second Test at the iconic Lord's from Thursday. Virat Kohli's men will be without the services of Shardul Thakur while England's Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Here's a look at the probable playing XIs for both sides.

India predicted 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma/Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

READ: England vs India: Stuart Broad ruled out of Test series

ALSO READ: Kohli: Picking 20 wickets more crucial than runs in Shardul's absence

England predicted 11: Rory Burns/Haseeb Hameed, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Craig Overton

Our correspondents Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally preview the second Test match between England and India, take a quick look at cricketing action around the world and discuss their Tokyo Olympics experience.



Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran

England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed`