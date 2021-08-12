IND vs ENG IND V ENG India vs England Predicted Playing 11 2nd Test Live: Will IND pick Ashwin, Ishant in XI vs ENG at Lord's India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11: Sportstar brings you the probable playing 11 updates of IND vs ENG 2nd test starting today at Lord's Cricket Ground. Team Sportstar 12 August, 2021 11:43 IST Virat Kohli and the team management will have to make the choice between R Ashwin or an extra seamer for the second Test at Lord's. - AP Team Sportstar 12 August, 2021 11:43 IST India will take on England in the second Test at the iconic Lord's from Thursday. Virat Kohli's men will be without the services of Shardul Thakur while England's Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Here's a look at the probable playing XIs for both sides.India predicted 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma/Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahREAD: England vs India: Stuart Broad ruled out of Test series ALSO READ: Kohli: Picking 20 wickets more crucial than runs in Shardul's absence England predicted 11: Rory Burns/Haseeb Hameed, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Craig OvertonOur correspondents Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally preview the second Test match between England and India, take a quick look at cricketing action around the world and discuss their Tokyo Olympics experience. Full SquadsIndia Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu EaswaranEngland Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed` Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :