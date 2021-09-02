IND vs ENG IND V ENG India vs England 4th Test, Predicted Playing 11 Live updates: Ashwin likely to play in Oval Test India vs England 4th Test Playing 11: Sportstar brings you the probable playing 11 updates of IND vs ENG 4th test starting today at the Oval, London. Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 11:11 IST All eyes will be on India's decision over the inclusion of ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI at the Oval for the fourth Test against England. - AP Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 11:11 IST India will take on England in the fourth Test at the Oval in London from Thursday. Kohli's men move into the fixture after an innings defeat at Headingley, helping Joe Root's side draw level (1-1) in the five-match series.Here's a look at the probable playing XIs for both sides.READ: Bharat Arun: It is unfortunate that Ashwin hasn't got a single game so far India predicted 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahEngland predicted 11: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran/Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, James AndersonREAD: Moeen Ali on The Oval pitch: There will be some spin, not dance on nails Full SquadsIndia Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh KrishnaEngland Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope RELATED Moeen Ali named vice-captain of England Prasidh Krishna in India squad for fourth Test at The Oval India vs England, 4th Test Preview: Kohli's men look to bounce back after Leeds loss Root: We know what Ashwin can do in the Test arena Paul Collingwood lauds England openers for sense of calmness WV Raman backs all-rounder Hanuma Vihari for remaining Tests Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :