India vs England 4th Test, Predicted Playing 11 Live updates: Ashwin likely to play in Oval Test

India vs England 4th Test, Predicted Playing 11

India vs England 4th Test Playing 11: Sportstar brings you the probable playing 11 updates of IND vs ENG 4th test starting today at the Oval, London.

02 September, 2021 11:11 IST

All eyes will be on India's decision over the inclusion of ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI at the Oval for the fourth Test against England.   -  AP

India will take on England in the fourth Test at the Oval in London from Thursday. Kohli's men move into the fixture after an innings defeat at Headingley, helping Joe Root's side draw level (1-1) in the five-match series.

Here's a look at the probable playing XIs for both sides.

India predicted 11:  Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England predicted 11: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran/Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna

England Squad:  Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope
 
