How much does England need to avoid a follow-on against India in the 2nd Chennai Test?

England needs to score a minimum of 130 runs against India in the second innings of the second Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to ensure Virat Kohli can't enforce the follow-on.

How is the follow-on score calculated?

Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) Law 14.1.1 states “In a two-innings match of 5 days or more, the side which bats first and leads by at least 200 runs shall have the option of requiring the other side to follow their innings.”

In simpler terms, the follow-on threshold for a team batting second in a five-day red-ball game will be the difference between the first innings score of the side that batted first and 199.

However, Law 14.1.2 adds, "The same option shall be available in two-innings matches of shorter duration with the minimum leads as follows:

- 150 runs in a match of 3 or 4 days;

- 100 runs in a 2-day match;

- 75 runs in a 1-day match."

A captain shall notify the opposing skipper and the umpires of his intention. Once he has communicated the same, the call cannot be changed.