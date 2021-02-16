IND v ENG IND V ENG World Test Championship: India jumps to 2nd spot in WTC rankings after win over England in 2nd Test India, which had lost the first Test by 227 runs at the same venue, need to win the one more and at least drawn another to make it to the WTC final. PTI CHENNAI 16 February, 2021 13:39 IST Virat Kohli's men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one. - Sportzpics/BCCI PTI CHENNAI 16 February, 2021 13:39 IST The resounding 317-run win over England in the second Test here on Tuesday propelled India to second in the World Test Championship standings issued by the ICC.After the series-levelling win at Chepauk, India has 69.7 percentage of points (PCT) and 460 aggregate points, behind New Zealand which has already qualified for the WTC final to be held at the Lord's June.New Zealand has 70.0 PCT and 420 points.AS IT HAPPENED | REPORT | SCORECARDIndia, which had lost the first Test by 227 runs at the same venue, need to win the one more and at least drawn another to make it to the WTC final.The side was fourth on the table before Tuesday's result.Virat Kohli's men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one.Australia is at the third spot with 69.2 PCT and 332 points while England is fourth with 67.0 PCT and 442 points.The third Test -- a day/night affair -- begins in Ahmedabad on February 24. It's time for the Sportstar #AcesAwards2021! This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking here.Voting lines open till February 28. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos