World Test Championship: India jumps to 2nd spot in WTC rankings after win over England in 2nd Test

The resounding 317-run win over England in the second Test here on Tuesday propelled India to second in the World Test Championship standings issued by the ICC.

After the series-levelling win at Chepauk, India has 69.7 percentage of points (PCT) and 460 aggregate points, behind New Zealand which has already qualified for the WTC final to be held at the Lord's June.

New Zealand has 70.0 PCT and 420 points.



India, which had lost the first Test by 227 runs at the same venue, need to win the one more and at least drawn another to make it to the WTC final.

The side was fourth on the table before Tuesday's result.

Virat Kohli's men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one.

Australia is at the third spot with 69.2 PCT and 332 points while England is fourth with 67.0 PCT and 442 points.

The third Test -- a day/night affair -- begins in Ahmedabad on February 24.

