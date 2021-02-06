India vs England: Nadeem hopeful of good show by Indian batters

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem feels the Indian batters will also be able to amass a huge total when they come out in the second innings in the first Test against England at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"The pitch is still very good for batting. I think our batsman will also be able to score a lot of runs," Nadeem said on Saturday.

India vs England, Day Two Highlights

He was pleased with his performance in the last two sessions, having picked up the crucial wickets of England batsman Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes to help India break a crucial 124-run stand. "Taking their wickets, especially on a track like this, felt really good as they are excellent international players. Moreover, it also helped break a crucial partnership," he said.

READ| IND vs ENG: Joe Root scores 200 in 100th Test, breaks multiple records

Nadeem was all praise for Root. "He is a very good batsman. He is in great form and sweeping really well. You need to make plans to stay on the wicket and not stray away from the line. Obviously, it was difficult, and everyone faced problems. We had to wait for him to make a mistake."

Nadeem, however, bowled a total of six out of the 19 no balls on day two and thus felt his run-up needed to be rectified. "I feel I am jumping a bit late during the load-up. But anyway, it is better than what it was yesterday. I need to work on that in the nets," said the 31-year-old.

READ| India vs England: Want to secure win in Root's 100th Test, says Stokes

The Muzaffarpur-born bowler was added to the squad from the standby list of players on Friday alongside Rahul Chahar after all-rounder Axar Patel picked up a left-knee injury on the eve of the game. "I came to know about the possibility of me playing, a day earlier, more or less. I was prepared."

England left the Indian fielders tired after batting for two days to put up 555/8 at stumps.