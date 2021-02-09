Joe Root asks England to remain ruthless

While savouring a famous win over India on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead, England skipper Joe Root wants his team to be ruthless and not let the guard down for the rest of the Test series.

"It certainly is a very good victory, but in the scheme of the series, it's just a start. To stay one-nil up is a good thing," said Root when asked to rate this victory as a captain.

"We know that India is an extremely good team, especially in these conditions. They have got some wonderful individual players who would be hurting right now and they would be looking to prove a point when they come to play again."

IND vs ENG: Anderson, Leach bowl England to victory in Chennai

"So if we get the opportunity to go ahead of the game in the second Test match, we have to grab it with both hands, we have to be ruthless. We have to make sure that we do everything that we did well in this game again and get better," Root added.

The English skipper also said the toss played a crucial role with the visitor by posting a huge total of 578 led by his double hundred.

"The toss was always going to be important, but from that point on, it was crucial that we exploited and made the most of the opportunity. We controlled the game the whole way through. And the guys were exceptional, today in particular, to bowl in that manner was fabulous. It fills us with confidence going into the rest of the series."