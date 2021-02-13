'A mistake and these things happen' - Leach on DRS review error by third umpire

England’s left-arm spinner Jack Leach said that while it was frustrating that he lost a wicket with the umpiring error, the fact that it didn't cost the team much cushioned the blow a bit.

Commenting on the Ajinkya Rahane referral after being caught at short-leg, Leach said: “We were trying to get them to roll it through. Because we felt it had come after it (passed the bat). They then checked the lbw which we knew wasn't out. Obviously, it is a mistake and these things happen.”

“At that time I was angry but getting a wicket the next over makes it easier. It did not cost us much and we got our review back which is also important,” he added.

On the stumping call against Rohit Sharma, the 29-year-old said, “Ben (Foakes) didn't say he was definitely out as he wasn’t sure. From behind, I thought it might get given but from the side it was hard to tell. So I wouldn’t want to comment.”

Asked on his assessment of the day's play, Leach said: “It was a hard-fought day and we had to be quite patient. We got a couple of wickets towards the end of the day, which is good. With the new ball, we hope to get a couple quickly in the morning and get back.”

The left-arm spinner also said there was more turn on this pitch than the first one they played on but backed his team’s batsmen to do well.

“This pitch is a bit drier and spinning. But as you saw with Rohit and Rahane, once you get a partnership going and with an older ball, it gets easier. We have to believe we can do the same thing when we bat.”