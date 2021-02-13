Rohit employs sweep shot effectively in battle against English spinners

Joe Root had shown the effectiveness of the sweep shot in Sri Lanka and even in the last match here where he made a double century.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma who slammed a brilliant 161 said he decided to employ the sweep against English spinners on a wicket that had good assistance for the spinners.

“When you play on turning pitches, you have got to be proactive. You cannot be reactive. We wanted to make sure we used our feet a lot more and made sure we swept the ball,” said Rohit on the adjustments he made to his game.

“Getting on top of the bowler and making sure you are ahead of him was very crucial. The preparation helped. We knew how the pitch was prepared and it was going to turn. We had a few good training sessions before the game and practised according to what we were going to expect in the middle,” he added.

IND vs ENG: Rohit ton headlines India's dominance on opening day

Elaborating his decision to employ the sweep, Rohit explained, “Moeen (Ali) was trying to bowl in the rough outside the off-stump. So there was very little chance of being out lbw when you are sweeping from outside off.”

“With two fielders on the boundary line, even if I top-edged it, I knew it was going to land in a safe area. Against Leach, I wanted to make sure I played with an angled bat with the turn.”

In the first session, the opener was in sublime touch scoring 80 off the 106 India made. “When you play on a pitch like that which might do something every ball, you have to look to score runs by rotating the strike and using your feet,” said Rohit on his brisk pace of scoring.

Commenting on the state of the match, Rohit said a score of 350 will be a good first innings total. “It is going to start turning more as the days go by. We still have four-wickets in hand and if (Rishabh) Pant and Axar (Patel) can get as many as possible tomorrow, it will help us.”