India squad for England ODIs: Prasidh Krishna in, Ishan Kishan out

Seamer M. Prasidh Krishna makes it to the ODI squad for the three-match series and Tamil Nadu's T. Natarajan retains his spot.

19 March, 2021 10:56 IST

Prasidh Krishna. - G. P. SAMPATH KUMAR

Karnataka seamer M. Prasidh Krishna has been picked in the 18-member India squad for a three-match series against England.

Tamil Nadu seamer T. Natarajan, who was forced to miss four T20Is in the ongoing series due to quarantine issues and injury, has been retained in the squad as well.

Kohli questions the importance of soft signal

K. L. Rahul has been named as a wicketkeeper, and Ishan Kishan, who scored a half-century on his T20 debut, finds no place. Suryakumar Yadav, who made his debut in the same match, retained his spot.

Kuldeep Yadav, who wasn't part of the T20I squad, comes back in, as does Shubman Gill, who had a good run in Tests in the 2020-21 season. All-rounder Krunal Pandya and seamers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj, who had a memorable Test tour of Australia, were also picked.

Prithvi Shaw, who hit a purple patch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, wasn't selected.

Prasidh also impressed during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 14 wickets in seven matches for his side. Kohli had said this about Prasidh last year after India beat Sri Lanka in January, 2020: "I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia, someone who can bowl with pace and bounce. Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena."

Those part of the T20I squad who weren't picked are: Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

The series will be played in Pune later this month, with matches on March 23, 26 and 28.

Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.