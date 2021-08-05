IND vs ENG 1st Test: I wasn't surprised with the ball reversing early on, says Shami

After bundling out England for 183 on the opening day of the first Test in Nottingham, India pacer Mohammed Shami admitted that the touring side has gained an upper hand.

Opting to bat first, England was dealt with early blows by the Indian pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Shami. While Bumrah scalped a four-for, Shami finished with figures of three for 28. "Obviously, we have the edge going into day two after bundling them for 183. Bowling any side out for 183 on the first day should put you in a good position for the rest of the match".

Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS

In reply to England's below-par total, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (9 unbeaten off 40 balls) and KL Rahul (9 not out off 39 balls) played the waiting game in the third session to deny England's seamers an early breakthrough before stumps.

Looking ahead to day two, Shami said that a good start should in the first session should help India to a big total. "We are in a good position right now. We should bat with a lot of focus tomorrow, particularly in the first hour and not worry too much about the scoreboard. Once we see through that phase, I feel we can aim for a lead."

READ: IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1: India 21/0 at stumps after Bumrah 4-fer stuns England

Shami, who was particularly lethal with the new ball and later on in the second session, said that the early reverse swing with the Dukes ball did not surprise him. "We got our wickets based on the lengths we employed today. I wasn't surprised with the ball reversing early on. If you keep working on the ball and maintaining it, you can find reverse swing early on in these conditions. I always try to believe in my skills and plan according to the conditions," said Shami.