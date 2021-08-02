Cricket IND v ENG IND V ENG Mayank Agarwal hit on head, may undergo concussion test Agarwal was apparently hit on the back of his head when he took his eyes off a short ball from seamer Mohammed Siraj and took a blow on his helmet. PTI 02 August, 2021 18:09 IST It is expected that Mayank will have to undergo a mandatory concussion test before being cleared to play the Test match. - Getty Images PTI 02 August, 2021 18:09 IST India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Monday was hit on the back of his head by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj during a training session ahead of the first Test against England on Wednesday.While facing Siraj, possibly the fastest in the current Indian line-up, Agarwal was apparently hit on the back of his head when he took his eyes off a short ball and took a blow on his helmet.He was in some discomfort after opening the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him.READ: India vs England 2021, 1st Test preview: Kohli's India eyes redemption in England He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets escorted by Patel.It is expected that he will have to undergo a mandatory concussion test before being cleared to play the Test match.In case he is unable to play, KL Rahul, who has mostly opened in Test matches but prefers a middle-order slot these days, could be asked to open. The other option is Bengal opener Abhumanyu Easwaran. Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :