IND v ENG IND V ENG IND vs ENG: England's Malan becomes fastest to 1000 T20I runs IND vs ENG: Malan needed just 24 innings to reach the mark to better Pakistan's Babar Azam, who achieved the feat in his 26th innings. Team Sportstar 20 March, 2021 22:05 IST England batter Dawid Malan during the fifth T20I match against India. - BCCI/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 20 March, 2021 22:05 IST England batsman Dawid Malan became the fastest batter to reach 1000 T20I runs during the match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.AS IT HAPPENEDMalan needed just 24 innings to reach the mark to better Pakistan's Babar Azam, who achieved the feat in his 26th innings.Malan scored is first fifty of the series and scored 68 off 46 balls. England fell 36-runs short while chasing 225 in the final T20I to lose the series 2-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.