IND vs ENG: England's Malan becomes fastest to 1000 T20I runs

England batsman Dawid Malan became the fastest batter to reach 1000 T20I runs during the match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Malan needed just 24 innings to reach the mark to better Pakistan's Babar Azam, who achieved the feat in his 26th innings.

Malan scored is first fifty of the series and scored 68 off 46 balls. England fell 36-runs short while chasing 225 in the final T20I to lose the series 2-3.