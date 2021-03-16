IND vs ENG: Kohli's masterful 77 takes India to 156 against England

India skipper Virat Kohli continued his brilliant form in the T20 series against England with an unbeaten 77 off 46 balls on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli struck eight fours and four sixes during his 27th T20 fifty. Kohli went on the charge in the 18th over against Mark Wood when he clubbed him for six, six and four off successive deliveries.

He also scored an unbeaten 73 in the second T20 which India won by seven wickets.

India finished on 156 for six after 20 overs. The series is level 1-1.