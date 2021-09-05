IND V ENG

India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test updates: IND leads by 171; Kohli 22*, Jadeja 9* at Oval

India vs England, 1st Test Test, Day 4 Live Score: Catch all the live updates, ball-by-ball commentary from the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 05 September, 2021 14:33 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will resume its second innings on day 4 with a 171-run lead at the Oval.   -  Action Images via Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval.

Teams

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

England XI:  Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Craig Overton

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)