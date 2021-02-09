IND v ENG IND V ENG India vs England: How to buy tickets for second Test at Chepauk - price, availability, sales and all you need to know India vs England: Here is all you need to know about the online ticket sales ahead of the second Test between India and England at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Team Sportstar 09 February, 2021 14:33 IST The second Test between India and England will be played in front of fans. - TWITTER Team Sportstar 09 February, 2021 14:33 IST The I, J, and K stands of the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will be thrown open to spectators for the first time since 2012 when Chennai hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.The tickets for the general public will be sold only through online www.paytm.com & www.insider.in, Paytm app and Paytm Insider app from 10 a.m. onwards. IND vs ENG: Anderson, Leach bowl England to victory in Chennai The daily ticket prices are ₹100 for C, D, E Lower stands; ₹150 for D, E Upper, and F, H, I, J, K Lower; ₹200 for I, J, K Upper. The redemption of online tickets will be done from 10 a.m. on February 11 at booth No. 3 located on Victoria Hostel Road.England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test which was played behind closed doors at the same venue. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos