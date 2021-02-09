India vs England: How to buy tickets for second Test at Chepauk - price, availability, sales and all you need to know

The I, J, and K stands of the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will be thrown open to spectators for the first time since 2012 when Chennai hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.

The tickets for the general public will be sold only through online www.paytm.com & www.insider.in, Paytm app and Paytm Insider app from 10 a.m. onwards.

The daily ticket prices are ₹100 for C, D, E Lower stands; ₹150 for D, E Upper, and F, H, I, J, K Lower; ₹200 for I, J, K Upper. The redemption of online tickets will be done from 10 a.m. on February 11 at booth No. 3 located on Victoria Hostel Road.

England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test which was played behind closed doors at the same venue.