India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test updates: Kohli's IND eyes comeback vs Root's ENG on Day 2

DAY 1 Review

The storyline has seen a dramatic shift since India's high at Lord's a fortnight ago. The visitor's woes with the bat have hit the crescendo , and with mystery suiting itself well to the Oval track on day one, England's choice to bowl first didn't help either.

India's cornerstone batters of the series, its openers Rohit and KL Rahul succumbed early. It wasn't a surprise to see the lacklustre performance of Pujara and Rahane in the series extend to another as the English seamers time and again worked out to a poor shot from outside the off-stump. Kohli, the man in better touch among the three in the wonky middle-order, drove and defended with purpose but fell soon after reaching his second fifty of the series.

India's choice to have Jadeja move ahead at 5 before Rahane and Pant misfired too. So did the dashing Pant at 7, who once again squandered his wicket with a shot, inexplicable in the circumstances. However, a stellar cameo from the 'Lord' Shardul Thakur, pumped a fresh lease of life to India as he single-handedly lifted India to 191.

Thakur's shots seemed to have reminded Root's men about the late surge at Lord's, but comeback man Chris Woakes kept his calm under a blitzkrieg to trap him for 57.

India finished the day on a high, but Kohli's men would not afford to be complacent. Bumrah's fine burst snapped England's openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed in a single over before Umesh Yadav delivered the ball of the day at the stroke of stumps.

Umesh's snorter castled the in-form Joe Root for the lowest score in the series so far, and England finished the day at 53/3 - trailing India by 138. The pressure is poised well on either side moving into day two. The host cannot afford to lose wickets in the first hour while Kohli's bowlers will be at it to make early inroads.

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope



