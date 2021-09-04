India vs England LIVE Score 4th Test, Day 3: Rohit, KL Rahul in focus; IND 43/0 at Oval

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval.



2:40PM IST: Numbers game

Rohit Sharma needs 3 runs to complete 11,000 int'l runs as opener.

Rohit needs 60 more to complete 3000 Test runs. He is 20 runs away from completing 1000 runs this year.

Umesh Yadav reached 150 Test wickets on Day 2.

Jasprit Bumrah needs 1 wicket to complete 100 Test wickets.

2:28PM IST: Who will come out on top on Day 3?

What does Day 3 hold in store after this?



DAY 2 Review

India's return to the match after another dismal first innings was slow but steady. As England began Day Two with its skipper Root back in the den cheaply, the host was put in a spot of further as comeback man Umesh Yadav snapped Dawid Malan and night-watchman Overton in the first hour.

But a gritty knock from Ollie Pope on his home ground bailed England out of trouble and a smashing half-century from Chris Woakes strode their side to a crucial 99-run lead over India. With the surface flattened out to make life difficult for the seamers, there wasn't much that Kohli's bowlers could do.

Rohit and KL Rahul were back at the middle once again and they did well to tend through the last hour of the day. India is still 56 runs behind and the game that has largely been undecided so far, will be discerned by how the first hour goes today.

If the Indian openers traverse through England's initial burst, the visitor will be up with a massive chance to snatch the leash on Root's men once again.

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Craig Overton



