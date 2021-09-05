India vs England LIVE Score 4th Test, Day 4: IND lead crosses 200; Kohli, Pant aim to rebuild

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval.

Moeen Ali into the attack

IND 305/5 in 110 overs: Pant keeps a watchful eye as Woakes slides the ball across the line. No visible rush from him and perhaps Kohli's helped to keep on a tight leash here.

IND 304/5 in 109 overs: Crunch from Kohli! Overton loses his shape goes a touch too full. Kohli leans into it with a big stride and slams it once again through covers for four.

IND 299/5 in 108 overs: 200-run lead for India. Kohli treads cautiously against Woakes and leans forward to defend. India would be aiming for another 75 runs at the bare minimum.

IND 298/5 in 107 overs: Overton finds Kohli's outside edge but the ball falls short of Root! Tantalisingly close as Kohli's soft hands bail him out of trouble. Overton follows up with a sharp nip-backer that nearly jags back to hit the off-stump.

IND 298/5 in 106 overs: Pant keeps his guard down and leaves the balls outside off-stump on its line. With Kohli at the other end, one may expect Pant to play a much more sensible innings.

IND 298/5 in 105 overs: Overton hits the fourth stump line and Kohli's forced to lean forward and leave. Overton changes his angle and brings one in to Kohli who jumps on his feet to defend it back.

Overton into the attack

IND 298/5 in 104 overs: Woakes to Rahane. OUT! Trapped right in front this time! This is poor from the Indian vice-captain. He misses a straight one from Woakes as he tries to flick to the on-side. No reviews this time. It was dead the moment it hit his pads. Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Woakes 0 (8b)

IND 296/4 in 103 overs: Robinson fires one in and finds the inside edge from Kohli's blade to the short leg region. Luckily for him, there's no close-in fielders. Another maiden for Robinson.

IND 296/4 in 102 overs: Woakes to Jadeja. OUT! Flush on the pads and Woakesy strikes once again! He continues to trouble the Indians with that impeccable line. Some serious movement off the pitch as it hits the deck and straightens to hit Jadeja on the pads. Needless review there from Kohli and Jadeja and the replays suggest three reds. Rahane, the new man. Woakes hits the pads and the umpire raises his finger! No shot offered from Rahane as he leaves the ball on length. He opts for a review and the replays suggest the ball is missing the off-stump. Rahane survives after a dismal error in judgement. Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Woakes 17 (59b 3x4)

Woakes into the attack.

IND 295/3 in 101 overs: Kohli on the move. Robinson finds a genuine outside edge off Kohli and it doesn't carry on the fully to Burns. Lucky break for VK. He follows it up with a sumptuous drive down the ground for four, rubbing salt to the wounds.

IND 291/3 in 100 overs: Vintage Virat! Anderson goes full outside off and Kohli clobbers it through the covers for a fiery boundary. He trusts the bounce and takes a good yard out from the crease to slam that one. Is no. 71 finally on its way?

Virat Kohli completes 10,000 first-class runs in his 210th innings.



IND 287/3 in 99 overs: Robinson finds Kohli's outside edge as he plays down the wrong line, expecting some seam movement. Kohli plays it well and controls the shot towards third man albeit an edge. He fetches three runs. Robinson then tucks one to Jadeja's pads and he flicks it with ease to the fine leg boundary.

IND 280/3 in 98 overs: The ball's seemingly dead coming off the pitch. No movement off the seam and Anderson continues to hit the straight line. He surprises Jaddu with one that springs up to hit his elbow. Jadeja does well to employ a pretty straight blade to keep Jimmy away from the off-stump.

IND 280/3 in 97 overs: Robinson continues to keep Kohli on his toes. No respite whatsoever as he exploits the fourth stump line to good effect. Kohli leaves on merit but gets two fuller deliveries to cash in. He drills them towards square but the ball ends up in the fielder's hands. He misses out on two boundaries.

IND 278/3 in 96 overs: Anderson has some issue with the footholes on his run-up to the crease and we have a delay. We're back. Jadeja employs a neat defence and does well to employ efficient leaves outside the off-stump.

IND 277/3 in 95 overs: Thick edge from Jadeja but the ball skims past third slip and the batters find two runs. Robinson gets some fine movement off the pitch to pin Jadeja back on the crease. He does well to dead-bat the straight deliveries and deny Robinson's line of attack.

IND 275/3 in 94 overs: Anderson begins with a short ball and Kohli blocks it with ease. He pushes the ball forward and Kohli gets across and flicks it through midwicket for three runs. Anderson nearly accounts for Jadeja with a nippy delivery off the length. Jadeja has a feel for it away from his body and is lucky to not have a clear poke at it.

Anderson from the other end

IND 271/3 in 93 overs: Robinson begins with his customary length. He keeps it on a probing line on the off-stump and Kohli does well to defend. He pushes one to the covers and gets a quick single to close the over.

Robinson into the attack. Sunshine, bright and beaming!

Day 4 begins. Kohli and Jadeja are back at the middle.

3:28PM IST: Day four is set to go ahead as per schedule. All players have been tested twice and have come out with a negative test.

LATEST The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening. They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team. The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval. - BCCI



3:05PM IST: PITCH REPORT: It continues to remain cold but the pitch's an absolute belter. If the batters have their eye in, it could be tough for England to sneak through India's middle-order.



2:50PM IST: Session timings for Day 4 - Morning session: 1100 - 1300 (3.30 - 5.30 PM) Afternoon session 1340 - 1540 (6.10 - 8.10 PM) Evening session 1600 - 18:18 (8.30 - 10.48 PM) - (IST)

Extra half hour available. 95 overs to be bowled

DAY 3 REVIEW

It truly took a masterpiece from up top for India to regain its grip on the game. Rohit Sharma, the tried and test opener, finally bloomed and came of age in his final frontier in the red-ball game. The new monk-like version of the 'Hitman' bid his time and carefully pushed India into a comfortable zone and, well, struck of a big monkey on his back that's been on and about for eight years.

Rohit pushed and defended like a man of supreme control and if a lull on the pitch was of help, no one else deserved it more than him on this tour. Rohit has played the most deliveries on this tour and well the finesse for the job at the top has been incredible. And in quite the emphatic grandeur, Rohit launched a massive six over long-on to register his first overseas Test hundred.

READ: ENG vs IND, 4th Test, Day 3: India ahead by 171 after Rohit Sharma's classy ton

While Rohit hogged the spotlight, Pujara made merry at the other end with an uncharacteristic, stroke-filled innings that receded the burden on his partner's shoulders.

The duo looked all set to blunt the Englishmen all day, however, the new ball came to England's rescue. Robinson, as he's been all series, snapped Rohit and Pujara in one over a bit of luck and a snorter to follow.

A Rohit Sharma century helped India build a lead on Day 3.



Kohli and Jadeja were up soon and did well to see off the new ball threat as bad light forced an early stumps. India, with its 171-run lead, seems to be on the driver's seat. However, given the way this series has swayed from one side to another, you cannot count England out, not just yet. A couple of quick wickets in the first hour and India would be pushed back flat on the ground. Day Four is a cracker on its way, no two ways about that!



Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Craig Overton



