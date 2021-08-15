India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul aims to build lead for IND vs ENG

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between India and England as action unfolds at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

DAY 3 REVIEW

India received a massive wake-up call on day three at Lord's. If Kohli's men had any hopes of having it easy against a depleted English squad, it was quashed away by a glorious innings from skipper Joe Root. Root's scorching summer just went up another level as he soaked all the pressure of coming in early once again before piercing the gaps for fun and made India's seamers look hapless.

India was out of the contest for more than two sessions with some poor tactics by Kohli, forcing India into to a defensive approach. Root wish brief cameos from Bairstow and Ali plundered the bowlers before deftly pushing England to the lead with his fourth 150-plus score at Lord's as the run-charts for the year was set on fire once again.



Root's fifth Ton of the year meant he's done a hefty share of England's batting in whites this year and well, it's snatched away the equation of an Indian win for the moment. India's late return was remarkable enough as Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj shunned the lower-order to low scores and helped India to maintain a line within striking distance ahead of day four. England's 27-run lead would be inconsequential for both sides but Root would be content with the fact that he's pushed India to the edge.

Kohli will be wary of what could ensue. Another dismal performance from the middle-order could well prove costly for the visitor. Rohit and Rahul will be at the fore of India's chances of seeing off the English seamers early once again before bidding for a gripping fifth day finish. Up for another cracking day at Lord's!

WHAT THEY SAID

Jonny Bairstow: “I’m not a bookie; I don’t think I’ll ever be one. Let’s see how tomorrow goes. We’ve got a new ball in our hands. We saw it was tough and challenging when they got their second new ball today. We come in tomorrow all fired up; we’ve got guys we’re able to challenge in every way possible. We’ve got the pace of Woody (Mark Wood), we’ve got the swing of Jimmy (Anderson), we’ve got the nip of Ollie Rob (Ollie Robinson). Not to mention Sammy Curran (Sam Curran). It’s going to be a really challenging day hopefully, for the Indians. We’ll be looking to make sure we challenge every part of their game.” READ MORE

Mohammed Siraj: "This story (celebration) is for the haters (critics) because they used to say a lot of things about me like he cannot do this and cannot do that. So, I will only let my ball do the talking and hence this is my new style of celebration." READ MORE

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson



