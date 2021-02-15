IND v ENG: Security breach at Chepauk, fan climbs railing and enters field

A major security breach at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai allowed a youngster to enter the field of play and stroll towards one of the practice pitches where the England team was training during the lunch break on day three of the second test against India.

A possible security breach at Chepauk? A young kid climbs the railings and enters the field during lunch break. Didn't get close to the English players. Just waved from a distance and went back. Cops have him. @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/qNHxuQuXMY — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) February 15, 2021

The individual, sporting a replica Indian jersey with Kohli's No. 18 on it, did not get close enough to any of the training English players. However, given the circumstances, and the bio bubble concerns, it could've been worse.

He was escorted out by the security personnel. He entered the ground from the E stand. There has been no official communication from TNCA yet.



