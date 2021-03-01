India trains for final Test against England; Kohli, Rohit go full throttle at nets

India captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma went full throttle at the nets as the Indian team began training ahead of for the upcoming final Test against England in Ahmedabad.

The fourth Test gets underway from Thursday. Kohli, Rahane and Rohit were seen batting in a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter.

The three senior players drove, pulled and flicked against the fast bowlers and spinners. Head coach Ravi Shastri was seen interacting with Rohit and Kohli before the two batsmen sat together for a discussion.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who bagged 11 wickets in India's thumping pink-ball Test win at the same venue, was seen rolling his arms over at the nets for a brief period.

He was also fielding with Rahane, who was standing next to Rohit at the second slip. India lost the first Test in Chennai by 227 runs but bounced back with a 317-run victory in the second.

In the previous match, India shot out England for 112 and 81 to wrap up the Test inside two days on a challenging Motera track. The host side had a full-fledged practice session on Sunday as well.

Leading 2-1 in the series, India will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he has been released from the squad due to "personal reasons".