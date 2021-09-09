ENG vs IND: All members of Indian team test negative for COVID-19

All members of the Indian team have tested negative for COVID-19 hours after physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive in Manchester.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the results. "The players have all returned negative results," the source said.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. This had led to India's training session for Thursday afternoon being cancelled.

On the other hand, there are no COVID-19 related worries in the England camp and Jos Buttler said everything was fine. "We don't know too much about it at the moment. It would be naive to speculate on what's going on. At the moment we're fully expecting the game to go ahead and we're preparing that way so fingers crossed the game will go ahead. Things are fine in our camp and we are looking forward to the game," Buttler said in a virtual press conference.