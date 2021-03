Giles: IPL big reason behind England’s success in white-ball formats

England cricketers’ presence in the Indian Premier League has helped the team achieve the No. 1 rank in white-ball formats and they aren’t forced to choose between playing IPL and playing for England, according to ECB managing director Ashley Giles.

“In my briefings with the players, I have encouraged players to think very carefully about what their programmes are. I have not directed them,” Giles told Sky Sports’ ‘The Hussain and Key Cricket Show’.

“We aren’t forcing either way. The IPL isn’t going anywhere. It has extreme benefits to us. From this group here, I think, we have 12 of the 16 players going to the IPL. Years ago we found it very difficult for players to get into the IPL to experience that tournament. Now all of our players are in high demand and it’s probably the big reason why we are No. 1 in world in both white-ball formats,” Giles said.

There are 12 England cricketers, some with million dollar contracts, playing in the IPL. They include Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for Rajasthan Royals, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran for Chennai Super Kings, Tom Curran for Delhi Capitals and Dawid Malan for Punjab Kings.

The IPL is slated to begin from April 9 with the final scheduled to be played on May 30, while England’s opening Test against New Zealand begins on June 2. “We have agreed for players to go to the IPL. Those two Test matches were arranged late, they didn’t form part of the original schedule. We had agreed with the players and with the IPL that the players would be available right through the tournament and if they got to the later stages, they would be able to participate,” Giles said.

“We haven’t reneged on that and I don’t think we should. We should stick to that, from a contractual point of view as much as anything.”

Former spinner Giles, who played 54 Tests and 62 ODIs between 1997 and 2006, defended England’s much-criticised rotation policy, saying it is being done to keep players fresh ahead of the ICC World T20 and the Ashes, scheduled to be held later this year. “We’re trying to find a balance and get to a place where we can have sustainable success. We have two really important strategic objectives that we’re heading towards at the end of the year: the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. We’ve still got a lot left in us; we want to hold both white-ball trophies - that would be a fantastic effort for this team - and we want to win the Ashes back in Australia.”

Giles feels it is necessary to rest players to avoid burnout in an extremely tough year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to get to the Ashes and T20 World Cup with fit people - mentally and physically - and our biggest concern was, given the workloads, the schedule, that unless we were really proactive we wouldn’t be able to do that. I still think very much we can go to Australia and challenge. That’s still a big target of ours, and we know how tough that will be,” he said.