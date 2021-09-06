Jasprit Bumrah becomes quickest Indian fast bowler to 100 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah became the quickest Indian fast bowler to claim 100 Test wickets during the fifth day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval.

Bumrah reached the milestone with the wicket of Ollie Pope. He also took the wickets of England's openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed, on Day One of the Test, on Thursday.

Bumrah, who made his debut three years ago, eclipsed Kapil Dev (25 Tests), Mohammed Shami (29), Irfan Pathan (29 Tests) to become the quickest Indian seamer to the feat, reaching there in his 24th Test. The 27-year-old is the eighth fastest among all Indian bowlers.



Bumrah's team-mate R. Ashwin is the quickest Indian bowler to pick 100 Test wickets, doing so in his 18th Test. Ashwin is followed by Erapalli Prasanna (20), Anil Kumble (21), Subash Gupte (22), B. S. Chandrasekhar (22), Pragyan Ojha (22), and Vinoo Mankad (23).

Bumrah began his Test career during India's 2018 tour of South Africa, picking four wickets on debut at Johannesburg. He finished the series with 14 wickets in three Tests.

Bumrah's tally of 100 wickets has come at a staggering average of 22.62 with six five-wicket hauls. Interestingly, 96 off his 100 wickets so far has come on SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) tours and the West Indies.