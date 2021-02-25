Joe Root's 5 for 8 restricts India's lead to 33

Joe Root ran through India's lower-middle order as the host side slipped from 98 for 2 to 145 all out on day two of the third Test. Root got rid of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel in the space of 15 balls to send India in a tailspin.

R. Ashwin was Root's fourth wicket, and when he trapped Jasprit Bumrah in front, India was bundled out for inside the first session! Root's figures read 6.2-3-8-5. Earlier, Jack Leach got Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma in quick succession to trigger the slide.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Root, Stokes regain England lead; Axar picks three wickets

On day one, from a pre-lunch scoreline of 74 for 2, England had lost its last eight wickets for 38. It is worth mentioning that England is playing just one specialist spinner in Leach while Virat Kohli and Co. have gone with three, including off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who did not bowl in the first innings.