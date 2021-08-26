ENG vs IND: Joe Root scores eighth Test ton against India, joins an elite club

Joe Root scored his eighth Test century against India on Day Two of the third Test at Headlingley on Thursday, reaching there in the post-tea session with a flick to midwicket off Ishant Sharma. He is now the most prolific century-maker against India in Tests, along with four others - Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards, Steve Smith and Garry Sobers - all of whom scored eight Test centuries against India in their respective careers.

Root has an excellent batting average in Tests against India at home - 77.17 - and he possesses an average of 50.10 in Tests in India.

He has been in excellent form this year and it shows in his record. It was in Chennai earlier this year that he scored his highest Test score against India - 218 - and his highest score at home against India was an unbeaten 180 at Lord's earlier this month. In seven Tests in 2021, he averages 77.09 with four centuries.

Among the batsmen with eight Test tons against India, Sobers has the highest average against India - 83.47 - followed by Smith (72.58), Ponting (54.36) and Richards (50.71).

The top five are followed by six batsmen with seven centuries against India each - Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Michael Clarke, Alastair Cook, Jacques Kallis and Clive Lloyd.

Among Englishmen, Kevin Pietersen is third in the list of leading century-makers against India, with six tons.