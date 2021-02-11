India vs England: Jofra Archer to miss second Test

Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow.

The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue, earlier this week.

"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," a statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board said.