ENG vs IND: K. L. Rahul scores his first Test century since August, 2018

K. L. Rahul scored his sixth Test century on Day One of the second Test between England and India at Lord’s. It was his first century in Test matches since September 2018, when he scored 149 – also against England – at The Oval.

Rahul, playing his first Test series since August, 2019, scored 84 in the first innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge. Like that innings, he was watchful early on, patiently compiling his runs in the company of Rohit Sharma and playing second fiddle to him.

He opened up a bit after Rohit’s dismissal just before tea, and he and Kohli played confidently after tea. He eventually reached his century with a cut to third man for four.

England is among Rahul’s favoured opponents; he averages 45.87 against England with the bat (at the time of writing). This was his third century against England, in 11 matches. He also has centuries against Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies under his belt.

He becomes the 10th Indian batsman to score a century at Lord’s.