Mohammed Siraj: My finger on lips celebration is for the critics

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers on day three of the second Test at Lord's, with figures of 4 for 94 and the pacer celebrated each dismissal by putting a finger on his lips.

"This story (celebration) is for the haters (critics) because they used to say a lot of things about me like he cannot do this and cannot do that. So, I will only let my ball do the talking and hence this is my new style of celebration," Siraj said at the virtual press conference after the third day's play.

He said that the fast bowlers planned to be consistent and bowl in one area and also underlined the importance of four fast bowlers in these conditions.

"It was important (to play a fourth fast bowler) because we have taken three wickets at the start and our fast bowlers were effective and bowling consistently in one area.

"The role of fast bowlers is important in England because when you come to England, you want to try things, but our plan here was to be consistent and bowl at one place," he said.

“When I played Ranji Trophy for the first time, I planned to consistently hit one area. If I had tried more things, it could have affected the team, and my bowling figures,” he said.

The Indian bowlers conceded a lot of extras but Siraj said it was part of the game.

“What can I say about it (conceding extras), this happens, it is part of the game, extras, it is not that anyone has purposely conceded extras, it’s okay,” he quipped.

According to Siraj, Indian batsmen would look to score runs in the second innings.

“The wicket has become good for batting, and we will look to put runs on the board and then see what happens after that,” he said.