Natarajan back in the Indian squad after passing fitness test

Ashwin Achal
AHMEDABAD 18 March, 2021 21:23 IST

Thangarasu Natarajan will be available for the final two T20I matches against England.   -  Getty Images

Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan joined the Indian squad for the final two T20Is of the five-match series against England here on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer, who missed the first three matches due to fitness issues, was named in the squad for the fourth T20I but did not feature in the playing eleven.

The 29-year-old from Chinnappampatti rose to fame in the recent tour to Australia, where he made his debut across formats and played a vital role in India’s victory in the final Test at Gabba.