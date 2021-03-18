IND v ENG IND V ENG Natarajan back in the Indian squad after passing fitness test Playing a vital role in India's victory at the Gabba test, the Tamil Nadu cricketer will be with the Indian team for the final two T20Is against England. Ashwin Achal AHMEDABAD 18 March, 2021 21:23 IST Thangarasu Natarajan will be available for the final two T20I matches against England. - Getty Images Ashwin Achal AHMEDABAD 18 March, 2021 21:23 IST Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan joined the Indian squad for the final two T20Is of the five-match series against England here on Thursday.The Tamil Nadu cricketer, who missed the first three matches due to fitness issues, was named in the squad for the fourth T20I but did not feature in the playing eleven.The 29-year-old from Chinnappampatti rose to fame in the recent tour to Australia, where he made his debut across formats and played a vital role in India’s victory in the final Test at Gabba. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.