IND vs ENG 2nd Test: I, J, K stands at Chepauk to be opened for fans

The I, J, and K stands of the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will be thrown open to spectators for the first time since 2012 when Chennai hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.

The three stands — I, J, and K — that collectively have the capacity of 12,000 seats have been sealed off since an ODI against West Indies in November 2011. An exception was made in December 2012, when India played Pakistan in an ODI series.

Tickets for the second Test, to be played in Chennai from February 13 to 17, will go on sale from February 8, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary R S Ramasaamy said on Sunday. "Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only," he said.

A TNCA press release said tickets for the general public will be sold only through www.paytm.com & www. insider.in, Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from Monday 10 am. "There would be no Counter/Box Office sales," TNCA release added.

The daily ticket prices are ‘C, D, E’ Lower – Rs. 100 , ‘D, E’ Upper – Rs. 150, ‘F, H, I, J, K’ Lower – Rs. 150 and ‘I,J,K’ Upper – Rs. 200

The ongoing Test in Chennai, the first international game in India since the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played behind closed doors.