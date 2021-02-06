IND vs ENG: Joe Root scores 200 in 100th Test, breaks multiple records

England captain Joe Root continued his terrific run of form with a double century against India on Saturday in his 100th Test.

He has now notched up the highest score by a player in his 100th Test, surpassing Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq's 184 against India in Bengaluru in 2005.

It is also the highest individual score for an England captain in India. In all Tests, involving these two nations, the only English skipper to score more is Graham Gooch (333 at Lord's, 1990).

After the visiting side lost Daniel Lawrence, on Friday, for a duck at 63/2, the job of rebuilding fell on Root and opener Dom Sibley, who stitched together a 200-run stand to hand England the advantage in the second and third sessions of first day's play at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On Saturday, Root carried on from where he left off the previous day, to stitch together a 100-run stand with all-rounder Ben Stokes, who earlier presented a special cap to commemorate Root's landmark Test, as England continued to dictate terms on a flat track.

The Yorkshire batsman, playing his seventh Test in India, has now made at least one fifty in each of those outings since his debut in December 2012.

The 200 at Chepauk is his fifth in the longest format of the game, the previous four having come against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2014, against Pakistan at Old Trafford in 2016 and against New Zealand at Seddon Park in 2019.

This is the first time in history that a cricketer has scored 100-plus runs in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test. Root is also the seventh batsmen to slam three consecutive 150-plus scores.

Root, now, is also on level terms with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli on the list of active cricketers with most number of 150-plus scores in Test cricket - 10. He has also become the only men's Test cricketer from outside Asia to make three 180+ scores in the continent.

Speaking about his performance, Root, at a virtual press conference on Friday, had said, "I'm in some good form, and I need to make sure I cash in on it."

"Throughout my career, I've not always gone on and made really big scores, so to be doing that currently is pleasing."

Root also became the second-youngest to play 100 Tests for England after former captain Alastair Cook. He is only the 15th Englishman to win 100 red-ball international caps.