India vs England: Hardik Pandya bowls during practice, Jasprit Bumrah bats

Hardik Pandya is showing positive signs of building up to full fitness after a back surgery in 2019. He bowled on one of the side pitches at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for around 30 minutes before the start of day's play on Sunday, much of it at full tilt with bowling coach Bharat Arun watching on.

After his bowling stint, Pandya went through a batting session in the nets with the pink ball. Besides bowling a short spell during the second ODI against Australia in 2020, Pandya has played as a specialist batsman, including in the last IPL.

He has featured in just 11 Tests since his debut in 2017, the last one being in England in 2018. He averages 31.29 with the bat and 31.05 with the ball.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowling on Sunday as seen from the press box.

Earlier, this year, skipper Virat Kohli had said that Pandya will have to resume bowling before being considered as a Test option again.

Bumrah, Thakur hit nets

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for this Test, bowled a handful of deliveries from a shorter run-up before the start of day three. He later batted in the nets along with fellow pacer Shardul Thakur.

Jasprit Bumrah batting in the nets alongside Shardul Thakur on Monday. - Ayan Acharya

Meanwhile, all-rounder Washington Sundar's time this Test has been spent bowling on practice strips during intervals, under the supervision of Arun. He has been among the most active non-playing members, either rolling his arm or engaging in fitness drills during breaks or after stumps.