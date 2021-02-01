India and England players clear Covid-19 tests, to train from Tuesday

The Indian squad have all returned negative Covid tests and will train together for the first time on Tuesday.

"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results," a BCCI communique stated. "The team will have their first outdoor session today (Monday) from 5:00 PM."

India vs England: 50 per cent crowd for second Test; media allowed to cover both matches

The England squad in India also have all returned negative Covid tests and will train together at the stadium on Tuesday between 2-5 pm. The First Test begins at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.