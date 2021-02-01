Home News India and England players clear Covid-19 tests, to train from Tuesday Both squads for the upcoming four-match Test series between India and England have tested negative for Covid-19. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2021 16:07 IST The First Test begins at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. - B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM Team Sportstar 01 February, 2021 16:07 IST The Indian squad have all returned negative Covid tests and will train together for the first time on Tuesday. "The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results," a BCCI communique stated. "The team will have their first outdoor session today (Monday) from 5:00 PM." India vs England: 50 per cent crowd for second Test; media allowed to cover both matches The England squad in India also have all returned negative Covid tests and will train together at the stadium on Tuesday between 2-5 pm. The First Test begins at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos