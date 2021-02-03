IND vs ENG Test series: Ollie Pope added to the England squad

Ollie Pope has been added to the England squad for the tour of India. In a statement on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the 23-year-old Pope, who sustained a left shoulder injury during the series against Pakistan in August last year, has fully recovered.

"The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection," the statement read.

The Surrey batsman has trained with the full squad over the past couple of days. England will have its final practice at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, ahead of the first Test.