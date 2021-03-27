Prasidh Krishna should be considered for Tests - Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes new fast bowling sensation Prasidh Krishna can serve India well in Test cricket and that he should be considered for selection.

The 25-year-old from Karnataka made a sensational debut in international career when he claimed four wickets in the first ODI against England. Prasidh then struck twice in the 37th over in the second game; one of the deliveries was an unplayable yorker to get rid of Jos Buttler.

“I tell you what, with those seam up deliveries, he is someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for red ball (Tests) as well,” Gavaskar said during his TV commentary on Friday.

“Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India's premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red ball bowler as well.”

Prasidh has captured 34 wickets in nine first class games so far, besides taking 87 wickets in 50 List A games.

The three-game ODI series will be decided on Sunday when India and England clashes in the final game here.