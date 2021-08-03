Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav reach England

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav reached England on Tuesday to join the Indian Test team."Counting my blessings. Next stop, England," Yadav wrote on his social media handles and also shared a picture of him and Shaw.

Flying in from Colombo, the duo headed straightaway to Nottingham after reaching London and be on hard quarantine before they are available for selection, possibly for the second Test, beginning at Lord's on August 12.

ALSO READ | James Anderson: India can't complain if we leave a bit of grass on the pitch

Shaw and Yadav were called up for the tour after Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were ruled out of the series due to injury.

As per initial plans, they were supposed to leave Colombo soon after the India-Sri Lanka series got over, but their trip got delayed by a few days as they were identified as 'close contacts' of Krunal Pandya - who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

India begins its campaign against England on Wednesday at Nottingham.