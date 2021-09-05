Ravi Shastri tests positive for Covid-19, three support staff members go into isolation

The Indian men's team's head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result three other support staff members have been kept in isolation for precautionary measure, according to a Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) statement.

"The BCCI medical team has isolated Ravi Shastri, head coach, B. Arun, bowling Coach, R. Sridhar, fielding coach and Nitin Patel, physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.



"The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two lateral flow tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the statement added.

India resumes day four of the Oval Test on 270-3 with skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle as the visitor looks to take a lead in the series.