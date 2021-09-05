IND vs ENG IND V ENG Ravi Shastri tests positive for Covid-19, three support staff members go into isolation The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) released a statement on Sunday that said the men's team's head coach Ravi Shastri and three more support staff members have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure. Team Sportstar 05 September, 2021 15:18 IST India's head coach Ravi Shastri walks on the pitch ahead of the start of play on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) - AP Team Sportstar 05 September, 2021 15:18 IST The Indian men's team's head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result three other support staff members have been kept in isolation for precautionary measure, according to a Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) statement."The BCCI medical team has isolated Ravi Shastri, head coach, B. Arun, bowling Coach, R. Sridhar, fielding coach and Nitin Patel, physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening. "They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.FOLLOW | India vs England LIVE Score 4th Test, Day 4: Rahane, Jadeja fall to Woakes, IND loses five wickets "The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two lateral flow tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the statement added.India resumes day four of the Oval Test on 270-3 with skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle as the visitor looks to take a lead in the series. Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :