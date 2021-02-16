Kohli equals Dhoni's record, becomes joint most successful India Test captain at home

Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, became India's joint most successful Test captain at home, equaling Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record, with his 21st victory in the longest format of the game against England at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Dhoni, also with 21 wins, lost three and salvaged six draws, to notch up a success rate of 70 per cent. Kohli, however, has a higher win rate of 77.8 per cent with only two defeats and five draws from 28 matches.

Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins, 65 per cent), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins, 47.6 per cent), and Sunil Gavaskar (seven wins, 24.1 per cent) follow the duo on this elite list.

India won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.



More to follow...