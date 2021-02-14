IND vs ENG: Ashwin picks 350 international wickets at home, breaks Harbhajan's record

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 350th international wicket at home during day two of the second of four Tests against England at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 34-year-old from Tamil Nadu castled English all-rounder Ben Stokes to reach the milestone.

He is only the third Indian bowler to do so after spin greats Anil Kumble (476) and Harbhajan Singh (376).

FOLLOW | IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Streaming: India on top as England stumbles to 39/4 at lunch; Ashwin picks two

He has now also become the second-highest wicket taker in home Tests with 266 scalps, surpassing Harbhajan. Anil Kumble, with 350 wickets, leads the charts.

Earlier, on Sunday, a flighted delivery from Ashwin saw the back of Dom Sibley. While trying to attempt the sweep, the England opener, deceived by the extra bounce on offer, ended up getting some wood on the ball, before it lobbed to India skipper Virat Kohli at leg-slip. Daniel Lawrence was Ashwin's next victim, as an inside edge carried to Shubman Gill at short leg.

Ashwin, meanwhile, is also only 11 wickets away from reaching the 400-wickets mark in Test cricket.